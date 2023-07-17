10 places to go for the perfect Northern Irish weekend getaway experience

A weekend away is a great opportunity to unwind, especially during long summer days.
From adrenaline-pumping activities to peaceful retreats, there is something for everyone to enjoy across Northern Ireland.
Choose to go with friends or family take yourself on a solo trip and experience the wonders that are available on your doorstep.
Here are our suggestions for some of the best places you can visit for a weekend getaway.
1. Let’s Go Hydro
Ireland’s largest aqua park, Let’s Go Hydro in Carryduff is a favourite amongst both locals and tourists thanks to its extensive range of water sports and activities.
Not only can you have fun in the sun this summer with their inflatable adventure course, but you can also stay in their alternative accommodation for a unique trip, including their glamping pods and floating luxury boathouses.
For more information, go to letsgohydro.com Photo: Let’s Go Hydro
2. Finn Lough
Finn Lough sits between the western Fermanagh / Donegal border and offers an extensive 75-acre peninsula report for the perfect tranquil getaway.
Their suite rooms feature luxuries such as king size beds, walk-in rain showers, roll top baths and a daily cooked breakfast for the ultimate relaxation retreat.
For more information, go to finnlough.com Photo: Finn Lough
3. 3. Galgorm via their FB page.jpeg
Galgorm Hotel in Ballymena is home to all things luxury, with 163 acres of parkland showcasing stunning views of the River Maine.
Choose where you stay, from deluxe rooms and suites to quaint log cabins and shepherd’s huts, and take a trip to their unique Thermal Spa Village for access to hot tubs, indoor and outdoor heated pools plus steam rooms and saunas.
For more information, go to galgorm.com Photo: Alexandra Barfoot Photography
4. Corralea Centre
Corralea Centre in Belcoo, Co Fermagh has a variety of thrilling activities that you can enjoy while staying in one of the stunning cottages.
Choose from canoeing, paddleboarding, e-bike riding and instructor-led archery or opt for a calming wellbeing experience such as their Forest Eco Spa for a peaceful stay in County Fermanagh.
For more information, go to corralea.com Photo: Corralea Centre