10 places to go for the perfect Northern Irish weekend getaway experience

1 . Let’s Go Hydro

Ireland’s largest aqua park, Let’s Go Hydro in Carryduff is a favourite amongst both locals and tourists thanks to its extensive range of water sports and activities. Not only can you have fun in the sun this summer with their inflatable adventure course, but you can also stay in their alternative accommodation for a unique trip, including their glamping pods and floating luxury boathouses. For more information, go to letsgohydro.com Photo: Let’s Go Hydro