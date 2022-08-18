10 weird and wonderful places to stay in Northern Ireland

Across Northern Ireland many people who are holidaying at home are now looking for somewhere to stay with a unique twist.
From renovated churches and glamping pods to bubbles and castles, there are a whole host of weird and wonderful places to bed down for the night across the country.
Here’s are some ideas for interesting and unique places to book this year:
1. The Oat Box, Coleraine
This converted 1968 TK horse lorry has been turned into a luxurious and tranquil space set on a private farmland using repurposed materials and original mahogany floor. The accommodation is suitable for two adults and provides a perfect spot to explore the north coast from. Take in your surroundings with the dedicated outdoor space and take a walk to the top of the hill on site to see some spectacular views of Mussenden and Inishowen. The space includes a full size shower, two-ring electric stove and a small oven to make you feel at home. thisiscauseway.com/explore/the-oat-box
2. Quarry Hill Church, Strangford
This location is sure to provide a once in a lifetime experience. The church has been carefully restored and converted into stunning self-catering accommodation. With a blue classical façade and stone floor dating back to 1846, this light and beautiful space is guaranteed to impress with an open plan social space. The building has five bedrooms, four of which have ensuite bathrooms, and an additional family bathroom. Despite the age of this location you will find modern heating and hot water systems as well as a laundry room. The garden includes a barbecue area and seating where you can enjoy the calls of curlews and oyster catchers in the bay. Pets can be considered on an individual basis. quarryhillchurch.com
3. Sperrinview Glamping, Cookstown
Sperrin View Glamping is located at the foothills of the Sperrin mountains. An astronomer’s dream, this spot is set in one of Northern Ireland’s most scenic places and a recommended Dark Sky site. It is a perfect place for outdoor adventures with proximity to Davagh forest where you can find biking and walking trails. Each pod/cabin has two double beds and a sofa bed. Guests have full use of the communal hub which includes a fully equipped kitchen, reading corner and a porch with an open fire where you can watch the stars from. sperrinviewglamping.com
4. Helen’s Tower, Bangor
If you are looking to get away from the world for a bit this is the place for you. Helen’s Tower offers panoramic views as far as the Scottish shores, the Isle of Man and the mountains of Wales. This location hosts one double bedroom that is strictly adults only. Visitors can enjoy close-by walking routes or just relax in their private tower, perhaps with a book in the reading room or by the open fire. This property is Wifi free so prepare for a social media detox in this isolated but tranquil accommodation. irishlandmark.com/property/helens-tower