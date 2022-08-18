10 weird and wonderful places to stay in Northern Ireland

2. Quarry Hill Church, Strangford

This location is sure to provide a once in a lifetime experience. The church has been carefully restored and converted into stunning self-catering accommodation. With a blue classical façade and stone floor dating back to 1846, this light and beautiful space is guaranteed to impress with an open plan social space. The building has five bedrooms, four of which have ensuite bathrooms, and an additional family bathroom. Despite the age of this location you will find modern heating and hot water systems as well as a laundry room. The garden includes a barbecue area and seating where you can enjoy the calls of curlews and oyster catchers in the bay. Pets can be considered on an individual basis. quarryhillchurch.com