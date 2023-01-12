15 Northern Ireland cycling routes you need to check out for a perfect fitness staycation

3. Comber Greenway, Co Antrim and Co Down

Running for around seven miles from Dee Street in East Belfast to the town of Comber in Co Down, the National Cycle Network route 99, better known as Comber Greenway, is perfect for a family looking for a traffic free route to begin their biking adventures. You'll pass the CS Lewis statue at the Holywood Arches, and the Bloomfield Walkway in Belfast before enjoying nice views of Stormont, Scrabo Tower, the Harland & Wolff cranes and the Belfast Hills.

Photo: Monkey Business Images