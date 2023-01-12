15 Northern Ireland cycling routes you need to check out for a perfect fitness staycation

Many people are already starting to make spring and summer holiday plans.
And, if you’re a fitness enthusiast why not explore the beautiful countryside throughout Northern Ireland by bike.
With stunning scenery, beautiful landscape and a sprawling coastline there’s a perfect terrain for all abilities.
Match your cycle route with quirky or unusual B&Bs and places to stay and you’ll have a unique experience to remember for many years to come.
With more 140 km of purpose-built trails across Northern Ireland, here are our favourite cycle routes to try out.
1. Castle Ward, Co Down
This 18th-century mansion with landscaped gardens and miles of cycling and walking trails is perfect for the cyclist who wants something with a bit of variety. Overlooking the beautiful Strangford Lough The National Trust have devised six great trails which expose you to the wonderful scenery around the estate.
Photo: Brian Morrison
2. Causeway Coast, Co Antrim
Experience the fresh air of the North Atlantic coast as you cycle the National Cycle Network Route 93 for around 23 miles from the Giant's Causeway to Castlerock.
From coastal views, ruined castles and pretty beaches there's much to see as you pass a plethora of interesting towns and villages to see on the route.
Photo: kovop58 - stock.adobe.com
3. Comber Greenway, Co Antrim and Co Down
Running for around seven miles from Dee Street in East Belfast to the town of Comber in Co Down, the National Cycle Network route 99, better known as Comber Greenway, is perfect for a family looking for a traffic free route to begin their biking adventures.
You'll pass the CS Lewis statue at the Holywood Arches, and the Bloomfield Walkway in Belfast before enjoying nice views of Stormont, Scrabo Tower, the Harland & Wolff cranes and the Belfast Hills.
Photo: Monkey Business Images
4. #KodakCorner Rostrevor, Co Down
If you’re the adventurous type and downhill is your game then both purpose-built trails leading to #KodakCorner are the exhilarating cycle routes you need.
The Rostrevor Mountain Bike Trails on Carlingford Lough have some of the most stunning coastal views and mind-blowing singletrack descents.
Photo: Tony Pleavin