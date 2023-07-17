17 great places for you to view a spectacular sunset this summer in Northern Ireland

1 . Mourne Mountains

Visit the highest and most dramatic mountain range in Northern Ireland, dubbed the best walking destination in the country. With breathtaking views of the rugged countryside during the day and an unrivalled view of the sunset, the Mourne Mountains makes for a perfect day out with access to a host of hotels, B&Bs and restaurants in Newry, Downpatrick and beyond to end the day. For more information, go to visitmournemountains.co.uk Photo: VisitMourneMountains