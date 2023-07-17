Register
Sit back and enjoy a spectacular sunset from some great spots in Northern Ireland.

17 great places for you to view a spectacular sunset this summer in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is a country filled with an abundance of natural beauty, so why not accentuate that with the beautiful backdrop of a sunset?
By Laura Fullerton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST

Regardless of if you’re going to soak up the sun before it disappears or if you’re looking for the best photography opportunity, there are few things as tranquil as watching the natural beauty around you develop on a minutely basis.

From the Causeway Coast and the Mourne Mountains to spots in the bustling city of Belfast, there are lots of great hidden viewing spots that are well worth discovering across the country.

We’ve put together this list of some great places to watch the sun set in Northern Ireland.

Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton.

Visit the highest and most dramatic mountain range in Northern Ireland, dubbed the best walking destination in the country. With breathtaking views of the rugged countryside during the day and an unrivalled view of the sunset, the Mourne Mountains makes for a perfect day out with access to a host of hotels, B&Bs and restaurants in Newry, Downpatrick and beyond to end the day. For more information, go to visitmournemountains.co.uk

1. Mourne Mountains

Visit the highest and most dramatic mountain range in Northern Ireland, dubbed the best walking destination in the country. With breathtaking views of the rugged countryside during the day and an unrivalled view of the sunset, the Mourne Mountains makes for a perfect day out with access to a host of hotels, B&Bs and restaurants in Newry, Downpatrick and beyond to end the day. For more information, go to visitmournemountains.co.uk Photo: VisitMourneMountains

Owned and managed by the National Trust, the Giant’s Causeway is a must-see destination that offers amazing seaside sunset views with waves crashing around you, making for a perfect ambient sunset view. There is a car park on site, a dog-friendly visitor centre, access to a café, shop and public toilets to ensure you have access to everything you need whilst you’re out. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

2. Giant’s Causeway

Owned and managed by the National Trust, the Giant’s Causeway is a must-see destination that offers amazing seaside sunset views with waves crashing around you, making for a perfect ambient sunset view. There is a car park on site, a dog-friendly visitor centre, access to a café, shop and public toilets to ensure you have access to everything you need whilst you’re out. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: Paul Lindsay / Tourism NI

Watch the sunset at the old harbour at Carrickfergus Castle, with a historical seaside atmosphere. Visiting the castle will give you an opportunity to the Great Hall at the Top of the Great Tower for spectacular views across Carrickfergus. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/carrickfergus-castle

3. Carrickfergus

Watch the sunset at the old harbour at Carrickfergus Castle, with a historical seaside atmosphere. Visiting the castle will give you an opportunity to the Great Hall at the Top of the Great Tower for spectacular views across Carrickfergus. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/carrickfergus-castle Photo: DiscoverNI

Helen’s Bay is one of the two picturesque beaches in Crawfordsburn Country Park, with excellent water quality for swimming fans as well as surrounding wooded headlands, walks and meadows. The Country Park has a free admission car park and is dog friendly, making it perfect for the whole family. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/helens-bay-beach

4. Helen's Bay

Helen’s Bay is one of the two picturesque beaches in Crawfordsburn Country Park, with excellent water quality for swimming fans as well as surrounding wooded headlands, walks and meadows. The Country Park has a free admission car park and is dog friendly, making it perfect for the whole family. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/helens-bay-beach Photo: DiscoverNI

