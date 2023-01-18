If you're looking to spend time with your better half this year, you can travel to a variety of romantic getaways without having to even leave the country.
Northern Ireland is home to a plethora of beautiful hotels, bed and breakfasts, independent cottages and resorts, with options to make your stay extra special available at nearly every spot.
From cocktails at The Merchant Hotel and a Grade B1 listed hotel in Derry to the perfect spa day at Galgorm and a quaint cottage in Gortin, there is something to suit all tastes and interests.
Whether you prefer the soothing and relaxing sounds of the seaside or the hustle and bustle of the city, check out our list of some of the best romantic getaways Northern Ireland has to offer:
1. Galgorm, Ballymena, Co Antrim
Despite being a mere 30 minutes away from Belfast, this luxury hotel and spa revels in tranquillity, with the River Maine flowing directly through the estate.
A unique setting in Northern Ireland, Galgorm features a unique Thermal Spa Village for all of your relaxation needs, including riverside hot tubs, indoor and outdoor heated pools, saunas and steam rooms, as well as a selection of bars and restaurants to complete your stay.
2. Slieve Donard, Newcastle, Co Down
Home to six acres of private grounds, the Slieve Donard, you’ll feel completely at peace away from the bustle of the city, complete with a spa that is sure to leave you feeling refreshed and happy. This 4-star Victorian hotel also houses picturesque views of the sea and mountains, with coastal beaches bordering one side and the Royal County Down golf course on the other, helping you feel completely removed from reality.
3. Canal Court Hotel, Newry, Co Down
Ranked in the top 100 Hospitality Businesses in Northern Ireland, the Canal Court Hotel is a great spot to stay in the centre of Newry, sitting on Ireland’s oldest manmade waterway, the Newry Canal. There are a number of events hosted within the hotel, including a variety of musical acts and tributes taking to the stage, as well as the local attractions to be seen in Co Down.
4. The Culloden Estate and Spa, Holywood, Co Down
Dubbed as one of the best hotels and spas in the country, The Culloden specialises in providing guests with an unforgettable experience in what was originally the official palace for the Bishops of Down. With 12 acres of secluded woodland and gardens, the interior of the estate is just as beautiful, featuring antiques and artwork that heighten the prestigious nature of the building.
