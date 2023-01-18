4. The Culloden Estate and Spa, Holywood, Co Down

Dubbed as one of the best hotels and spas in the country, The Culloden specialises in providing guests with an unforgettable experience in what was originally the official palace for the Bishops of Down. With 12 acres of secluded woodland and gardens, the interior of the estate is just as beautiful, featuring antiques and artwork that heighten the prestigious nature of the building. For more information, go to cullodenestateandspa.com

Photo: The Culloden Estate and Spa via Facebook