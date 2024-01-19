2 . The Portrush Rocks debate

Portrush National Nature Reserve holds the genesis of a very heated debate around the origin of rocks. This site holds a lot of historical importance due to its role in the development of geological science. In 1799, ‘Portrush Rock’ was first discovered by Rev William Richardson. He claimed it was a ‘fossiliferous’ basalt and sparked a scientific debate that lasted for several decades. One party, known as Neptunists, thought the rocks were chemical precipitates from seawater. The other, known as Vulcanists, thought that igneous rocks owed their origin to the crystallisation, or solidification, of molten material. Today it is accepted that the rocks began as mudstone of the Jurassic age. Photo: Paul Lindsay @ Chris Hill Photographic / Tourism NI Content Pool