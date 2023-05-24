Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Ardtara: the jewel of Northern Ireland named top small hotel in the UK

Ardtara Country House, nestled in the charming Upperlands near Maghera, has been recognized as the number three best small hotel in the UK and the 18th best in Europe!
By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th May 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:15 BST

This incredible achievement comes as a result of Tripadvisor's analysis of over 1.5 million property reviews worldwide.

Ardtara Country House, we take great pride in providing our guests with a truly exceptional experience.

From the moment you step through our doors, you'll be immersed in the warm hospitality and charm that our dedicated team is known for. Our picturesque location, surrounded by stunning landscapes, adds to the allure of your stay.

Most Popular
Ardtara Country House, nestled in the charming Upperlands near Maghera, has been recognized as the number three best small hotel in the UK and the 18th best in Europe.Ardtara Country House, nestled in the charming Upperlands near Maghera, has been recognized as the number three best small hotel in the UK and the 18th best in Europe.
Ardtara Country House, nestled in the charming Upperlands near Maghera, has been recognized as the number three best small hotel in the UK and the 18th best in Europe.

With elegant and comfortable accommodations, exquisite dining options featuring locally sourced ingredients, and a range of amenities to ensure your utmost comfort, Ardtara Country House offers a truly memorable retreat.

Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a special celebration, or a relaxing escape, our award-winning Victorian country house is the perfect choice. Explore the beauty of the surrounding area, indulge in gourmet delights, and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

A spokesperson said: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their wonderful reviews and continued support. We're truly honoured to be recognised among the best small hotels in the UK and Europe.

"Plan your unforgettable stay at Ardtara Country House and experience the magic for yourself. Book now and discover why we've earned such prestigious accolades!"

Ardtara is part of the multi award-winning Browns Bonds Hill Collection, a bespoke restaurant collection that includes Browns Bonds Hill, who secured ‘Best Restaurant’ in the county at the awards evening for the tenth time.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/whats-on/things-to-do/garden-show-ireland-r...
Related topics:EuropeNorthern IrelandMagheraTripAdvisorVictorian