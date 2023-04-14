Open-plan redesigned bar and restaurant await guests, as does private dining room for larger parties and corporate clients.Extension houses 21 bedrooms featuring interconnecting family rooms, all en-suite, replete with owner The Inn Collection Group’s trademark tartan carpets and classic photo prints.Their signature style currently extends across 32 establishments straddling Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, County Durham, North Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and North Wales ... at the time of going to press, that is, as additional acquisitions are bought by the burgeoning business more often than Monopoly winners.Creating new work for 40, boosting this jobs-starved region, the facelift was hailed by company chiefs as "massive boost for hospitality and tourism for the local community surrounding the inn in what is truly one of the most breath-taking and unique addresses in The Lakes.”They're not wrong. The venue, embracing families and dogs in equally accommodating measure, proves ideal mecca for national park climbers and walkers, keen to see impressive sights after scaling The Old Man of Coniston, towering dramatically above as the area's high point.Post-op new knee would have seen this fell walker fall at very first stile so sensibly, for once, less demanding route was traversed to explore Tilberthwaite Slate Quarries.