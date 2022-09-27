The awards have been designed to recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovation and built competitiveness.

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry welcomed the shortlist announcement.

TNI Award Finalists from Mid Ulster pictured with Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry and Tourism Manager, Mary McKeown are (L-R): Mary McGee, Mid Ulster District Council; Dermot Friel, Friel’s Bar; Bernie McCann, Seamus Heaney HomePlace; Jamese McCoy; Mid Ulster Tourism Cluster Group; Martina O’Neill, Brooke Lodge; Eimear Kearney, Lough Neagh Artisans and Bronagh Duffin, Bakehouse NI.

She said: “The strong representation from Mid Ulster in this year’s TNI Awards shows the resilience and determination of all those who work in or with the tourism industry in our district. Whether it is great places to stay, visit or eat, these entries show the strength and depth of the visitor offering we have. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck.”

The five tourism providers and experiences representing Mid Ulster at the final on October 6 are:

Bakehouse, Bellaghy, and Lough Neagh Artisans, Magherafelt, both finalists in the Best Tourism Experience (Small) category

Brook Lodge Guesthouse, Magherafelt in the Best B&B / Guest House category

Friel’s Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh in the Best Tourism Experience (Medium/Large); Best Food and Drink Experience; and Most Innovative Business categories

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, for Seamus Heaney Home Place Open Ground in the Most Innovative Business category

Two individuals, Jamese McCloy of the Mid Ulster Tourism Cluster Group and Mary McGee of Mid Ulster District Council are finalists in the Local Spirit Award,

which is designed to recognise the contribution made to the development of tourism by an individual tourism and hospitality professional.