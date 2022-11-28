The new attractive Sperrins Scenic Driving Routes guide includes up to date information on new experiences and places of interest that are on offer in abundance across the wild and mostly undiscovered Sperrins.

The Sperrins Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is located in the west of Northern Ireland. The wider Sperrins area stretches from the Donegal border in the west, to Lough Neagh in the east and to the Atlantic shores in the north.

This natural asset of stunning mountain range mixed with the unspoilt landscape of winding rivers, sun swept valleys and scenic lakes all translate into a region recognised as one of the most idyllic geographical areas of rural Ireland and one that begs to be discovered.

Advertisement

There are four signposted scenic driving routes on offer in the Sperrins area; Central, South, East and North Sperrins Scenic Routes. Each route connects accommodation, visitor services, tourist attractions and scenic viewpoints, offering the perfect way to explore this unique region while offering an opportunity to become immersed in an environment millions of years in the making and steeped in myth and legend.

Pictured at the launch of the Sperrins Scenic Driving Route Guide are ,from left, Allison O'Keefe, Informations Service Officer, Mid Ulster District Council, George Bradshaw, Tourism Development Manager, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Louise McDermott, Sperrins Parternship Project Administrator, Ciara Toner, Sperrins Partnership Project Officer, Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Philip McShane, Rural Tourism Officer, Derry City & Strabane District Council and Councillor Dan Kelly, Councillor Dan Kelly, Chair of the Sperrins Partnership Board.

Advertisement

Chair of the Sperrins Partnership, Councillor Dan Kelly said; “The Sperrins Scenic Driving Routes offer a journey to immerse yourself in a new world experience in a stunning Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, savour the beauty and serenity of being unplugged and free for a journey of discovery.

"These are a range of road trips like no other and the new guide offers tips and advice on places of interest, experiences and activities scattered throughout the region. The Sperrin Mountains have also featured in National Geographic's prestigious list of Top 101 scenic drives in the world which is a very fitting tribute to this wonderful landscape”.

Advertisement

The Sperrins Scenic Driving Routes guide is available at a number of Visitor Information Centres across the Sperrins including: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh; Magherafelt Visitor Information Centre; The Alley Theatre Arts and Conference Centre, Strabane and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady as well as digital format here https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/67220601/sperrin-routes-2022