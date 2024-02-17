Weird and wonderful Airbnbs in Northern Ireland: 14 staycations to book this year

In a time where traditional getaways are giving way to new and immersive experiences, these unique staycations range from treehouses to outdoor pods, all without being too far from home.
Gone are the days of predictable hotel rooms, instead, we’ve found some weird and wonderful Airbnbs throughout Northern Ireland.
Here are some suggestions for 14 great staycations to book this year:
1. Balance Treehouse, 37 Tiffcrum Road, Forkhill, Newry
One of the most luxurious and unique Airbnbs in Northern Ireland is Balance Treehouse. Located on the side of a mountain and surrounded by natural beauty at Slieve Gullion's foot, this Airbnb is high in the treetops, inviting you to reconnect with nature. This staycation showcases a natural look with a fully modern set-up. What makes this stay so unique is that the treehouse is only accessible via a private rope bridge, and the house itself can be controlled by voice commands. Complete with a hot tub, an outdoor shower built for two, a super king bed, and an outdoor hammock net for you to spend the evening gazing at the stars, this is a must-visit for anyone searching for a unique staycation. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover NI
2. Letteran Lodges 52 Letteran Rd, Magherafelt
At the foot of Slieve Gallion, you’ll find the luxury Letteran Lodges.
Peter’s Lodge and Moore’s Lodge have spacious living interiors, a private hot tub, and a rainfall shower, offering an additional dash of luxury to your stay. This Airbnb provides unique, panoramic views of Slieve Gallion, enabling guests to fully immerse themselves in nature and sleep beneath the stars during their stay.
Each lodge accommodates two adults and is fully equipped with a kitchenette. With a welcome pack including essentials for a continental breakfast, the lodges are located near shops, meaning you can pop along to grab some lunch.
For more information, go to letteranlodges.com Photo: discover ni
3. Slieve Croob Glamping 151 Clonvaraghan Rd, Ballyward, Castlewellan
Have you ever wanted to stay on a working sheep and cattle farm? If so, a staycation to Croob View at Slieve Croob Glamping is perfect for you. This romantic spot is located in the Dromara Hills, nestled in nature, making this the perfect getaway for couples or friends. The unique location enables you to meet all of the animals up close. Take some time to relax in the private hot tub or sit outdoors to admire the birds and farm animals; you can even climb over the stile and take off to explore the mountain. For more information, go to slievecroobcamping.com Photo: Slieve Croob Glamping airbnb
4. Burrenmore Nest 5 Burrenmore Rd, Castlerock
Located on the scenic north coast, these boutique forest lodges offer an escape to the treetops in the middle of a forest. Unlike most lodges, Burrenmore offers an outdoor whirlpool for you to bathe and relax under the night sky. You can also take in the views of the forest whilst gazing out of the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. If you want to go exploring, there are 82 hectares of forest surrounding the site. You could take a quick seven-minute walk to visit the Lion's Gate entrance to Mussenden Temple and grab a hot drink at Al's Coffee Hut, or explore the wider 100 acres of the National Trust estate, free for public access.
For more information, go to burrenmore-nest.com Photo: discover ni