Weird and wonderful Airbnbs in Northern Ireland: 14 staycations to book this year

1 . Balance Treehouse, 37 Tiffcrum Road, Forkhill, Newry

One of the most luxurious and unique Airbnbs in Northern Ireland is Balance Treehouse. Located on the side of a mountain and surrounded by natural beauty at Slieve Gullion's foot, this Airbnb is high in the treetops, inviting you to reconnect with nature. This staycation showcases a natural look with a fully modern set-up. What makes this stay so unique is that the treehouse is only accessible via a private rope bridge, and the house itself can be controlled by voice commands. Complete with a hot tub, an outdoor shower built for two, a super king bed, and an outdoor hammock net for you to spend the evening gazing at the stars, this is a must-visit for anyone searching for a unique staycation. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover NI