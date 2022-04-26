Banbridge’s Game of Thrones Studio Tour promoted to Sweden

Twenty-five (25) tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland -including Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge - took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their island of Ireland offering, or to include it for the first time, in their brochures and programmes.

The key message was that Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome back Nordic visitors.

Emer MacDiarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “We’re really pleased that so many key Nordic travel professionals took the time to come and meet with our partners from across the island of Ireland in Copenhagen.

Conor Martin, Tourism Ireland; Tom Christiansen, Expert Reiser Norway; and Judy Hutton, Game of Thrones Studio Tour, at Tourism Ireland's Nordic trade workshop, in Copenhagen. Pic by Josefine Amalie

“As overseas tourism restarts and the participating Nordic tour operators prepare to sign contracts for 2022 and beyond, we very much welcome the business and networking opportunities our workshop presented. Our aim is to increase awareness of the island of Ireland among these influential Nordic travel professionals and to help our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business.”