Barrhead Travel Belfast reports record-breaking January thanks to bumper holiday bookings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunshine Saturday – typically the first Saturday in January – initially became the agency’s highest ever day of sales, reporting a 20 percent increase on bookings from the previous year. This was quickly overtaken by the following three consecutive Saturdays (13th, 20th, 27th January) – making January 2024 the most successful in its history.

Last year, the group reported a record-breaking year and it expects similar trends of high demand to be sustained during 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With recent poor weather and named storms hitting the UK, the travel agency saw a rush for holidays. Summer 2024 was the most popular season booked with last-minute getaways, particularly for warmer climates, accounting for around one in five bookings.

Barrhead Travel reveals holiday booking boom.

According to Barrhead Travel’s booking data, all-inclusive holidays remain the most popular type of holidays for the year ahead with 30 percent of customers choosing this as an option. Cruise holidays are also on the rise and Barrhead Travel say they have seen a significant increase of 25 percent for holidays at sea so far this year.

Following the surge in bookings, Barrhead Travel has revealed the top 10 most booked destinations so far:

Tenerife Mallorca Alicante Barbados Cruising from Southampton Barcelona Alicante Turkey Canada Orlando

Summer 2024 is making up over half of new bookings but the travel agent sys there is still “healthy” demand for late breaks accounting for one in five bookings in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The firm’s booking data indicates that holidaymakers are seeking out longer breaks, with the average length of stay now at ten days – up from nine in 2023. Holidaymakers are also choosing to upgrade both travel and hotels, with higher room categories and business class bookings seeing an increase by up to 30% compared with 2023.

Kelly Hutchinson, Store Manager of Barrhead Travel Belfast, said:“This January, we have seen record numbers of people locking in their holidays for the year ahead. It’s one of the best times of year to book with many operators, hotels and airlines having fantastic sales on. There are still brilliant offers in the market – we’ve got 100s of free child places and plenty of low deposit options still on sale.

“Demand has yet to slow down – we’re already off to a fantastic start in February. As well as continued interest in summer holidays, we’re starting to notice more last-minute enquiries for Easter school holidays coming through. Most customers we’re speaking to are telling us they hope to book several breaks this year, if they can.

“The desire to book with a travel agent is clearly on the rise and our experts are very excited to work with their customers to help their budget go as far as possible and get the holiday they’ve been dreaming of.”

Advertisement

Advertisement