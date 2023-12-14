Many people will be preparing to travel this Christmas, whether it is going home for the holidays or celebrating in a different country.
With that in mind, the Consumer Council is helping Northern Ireland consumers prepare for their journeys with its top travel tips.
Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council, said; “Many consumers will be looking forward to celebrating with friends and family, or simply going out for the night. There are things you can do to help your travel plans go as smoothly as possible.
"Our top travel tips will help you prepare in advance for a hassle-free trip without unnecessary additional expense.”
You can find out more information on your passenger rights by contacting the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022, or visiting www.consumercouncil.org.uk
1. Check public transport timetables
If you are planning to use public transport for any part of your journey, check with Translink for their holiday timetables. Photo: Ryan McGuire from Pixabay
2. Taxis
Consider booking your taxi in advance if you know your journey times. Be aware that the maximum fares taxis are allowed to charge increased on December 5, 2023. Remember that taxis are allowed to charge more on certain days at Christmas, so be prepared to pay more than usual. Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
3. Travelling by car
Check over your car in addition to regular servicing, particularly if you are planning long journeys. For example, check oil levels, lights, top up wind screen washer fluid, and check tyres for cracks, tread and air pressure. Photo: Hannes Edinger from Pixabay
4. Know your rights
Brush up on your consumer rights when it comes to delayed or cancelled flights or sailings. You may be entitled to a refund and compensation. Check out our advice on air travel and our advice on ferry travel. Photo: G.C. from Pixabay