Divis and the Black Mountain shuttle staying active in January

One of Belfast's most popular attractions, Divis and Black Mountain, will be even more accessible this January thanks to a free bus shuttle service from the National Trust in partnership with Translink and Harper's Coaches. Picture: National Trust

The Divis and Black Mountain shuttle bus, which returned for a two-week period over the festive season, will continue every weekend in January allowing more city dwellers to access the nature on their doorstep.

First piloted in the summer, the costs of the free bus service are being covered by the National Trust.

Users are encouraged to support the charity help continue the service and look after Divis and the Black Mountain by donating £5 – texting DIVIS to 70525.

The bus route is one of several initiatives explored by the National Trust to tackle traffic congestion and encourage green travel and sustainable access to Divis and the Black Mountain.

Lead ranger for the National Trust in Belfast Craig Somerville said: “We really hope that this bus service continues to allow visitors old and new to access the natural beauty of Divis and the Black Mountain.

“With the improvements we have made to the trail network, more people can enjoy a walk without damaging the very nature they have come to experience.

“The area is significant for biodiversity with the Irish hare, stonechat and skylark all making the landscape home.

“On a clear winter’s day, there are also stunning panoramic views across the city and beyond.”

The pick-up and drop-off points as well as the times of the bus service are available on the National Trust Divis and Black Mountain website.

They include Blacks Road Park and Ride, Colin Connect, Glencolin Terminus, Lamh Dhearg and the National Trust Coffee Shop.