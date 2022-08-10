Enjoy a local staycation on a budget this summer advises CAP

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although restrictions have almost disappeared since then, the uncertainty of the transport industry – as well as the soaring cost of fuel and cost of living crisis – means that many of us may choose to stay closer to home this summer, and take a staycation in or around our local towns.

If this is how you plan to spend your summer holiday, here are a few tips on how to have a fun staycation on a budget.

Food and drink: One definite highlight of a holiday abroad is enjoying the local cuisine. Why not bring that home? Search for some recipes to help you create the national dishes and drinks of your favourite holiday destinations, and start your staycation with a feast! If you want to really go for it, you could even don the national dress and dance as well. Have you visited a pick-your-own farm yet? Dig up some veg to cook with your Sunday roast, or bake an apple and blackcurrant crumble from your spoils. This is a great way to entertain the kids and show them first-hand how fruit and vegetables are grown and farmed.

Paul Baillie, Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager

Be a tourist in your own town: Who hasn’t joined a guided tour abroad? Adopt the same explorer’s attitude and learn about your hometown’s significant sites and history. Search online for famous local landmarks or find free tours and talks being run by your local church, parks and heritage sites.

Arts and culture: As well as seeing what free exhibitions your local museum or art gallery is offering this summer, don’t forget that local colleges and universities host summer art fairs or showcase their graduates’ exam pieces around this time of year. These can make for a really inspiring afternoon, as well as provide opportunities for you to connect with and support local talent.

The great outdoors: There are hundreds of species living around us that most of us never get to see in our day-to-day lives. Pay your local nature reserve a visit and reconnect with nature. Many reserves host events, walks and talks about the local wildlife – from birds to whales. Joined the Geocaching craze yet? Using GPS and navigational techniques, it’s become the world’s most popular treasure hunt and is something the whole family can get involved in. This is a great activity to do at home or away. Find out more www.geocaching.com. If you don’t own a pair of wellies and have no intention of buying any, then bring the outdoors indoors and watch what’s happening in national parks across the UK and the world through webcams, like www.wildlifetrusts.org/webcams and www.airpano.com. These offer virtual outdoor experiences from the comfort of your own sofa.

The sky at night: There are plenty of apps that will help you spend an evening stargazing. Grab a blanket, make yourself a hot chocolate and experience the beauty of the natural world by lying back and looking up into the canopy of space. How many stars and constellations can you spot?

We hope these tips help you to enjoy your staycation, without breaking the bank. If you or someone you know is struggling with finances, Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is on hand to offer practical, emotional and holistic support. Our free services are available to everyone. Visit capuk.org to find out more or call 0800 328 0006.