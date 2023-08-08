A recent study of policing data has shown that male drivers in the Causeway Coast and Glens area were responsible for 78% of motoring offences in the first six months of 2023.

The recent policing data analysed by CompareNI.com shows four times more men than women are committing motoring offences in Northern Ireland. In the Causeway Coast and Glens area, men were responsible for 680 motoring offences between 1st January 2023 - 31st May 2023, while women committed 185.

The data showed that from the 1st June 2022 to 31st May 2023 males accounted for 32,714 of all motoring offences committed in Northern Ireland. In comparison, women accounted for just 7,882 of all motoring offences in Northern Ireland during the same time period – meaning 80% of all offences were committed by men.

The highest number of offences committed by men were for driving without insurance - while the highest number of offences committed by women were for speeding. The highest number of offences overall were insurance offences, with a total of 7,091 detections, this was an increase of 6% on the number recorded in the previous 12 months.

Recent policing data analysed by CompareNI.com shows four times more men than women are committing motoring offences in Northern Ireland. Credit Miniseries

Speeding offences were the next biggest and accounted for 17% of all offences during this period. The total number of these offences increased by 301 (5%) since the previous year, to 6,734 between June 2022 and May 2023 with the highest speed recorded by PSNI officers of 140mph, on the M1, Craigavon. The youngest drivers weren’t the worst offenders, those aged 30-49 years old accounted for over two fifths of all motoring offences – with the top offence being insurance, followed by speeding and careless driving.

Overall, there were 40,671 detections for motoring offences in Northern Ireland in the time period between June 2022 and May 2023 - a decrease of 2% on the 41,685 detections recorded in the previous 12 months.

Commenting on the latest figures, Ian Wilson, Managing Director of CompareNI.com said: “It’s great to see the number of overall road offences in Northern Ireland is continuing to decrease. I am surprised there’s such a difference in the volume of offences between male and female drivers, especially when it comes to insurance offences with 81% of the offences committed by men.

“Insurance offences are now the most committed motoring offence across the country, increasing by 6% in the last 12 months. Those caught driving without adequate insurance can face six penalty points, disqualification of driving and a fine of up to £200. Three points on a licence can mean 5% more on an insurance premium every year for the four years an infringement stays on the licence, six points can push up fees by about 25%.