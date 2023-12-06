​Adrian’s Kilimanjaro climb for Hospice helped raise £52,523

KIND-hearted Banbridge resident, Adrian McAnarney recently joined hiking friends for an extraordinary adventure that took them all the way to the top of Kilimanjaro – all in aid of the Southern Area Hospice.

Adrian McAnarney at the top of Kilimanjaro.

The group’s sponsored climb was generously sponsored by the local community, adding to a grand total of £52,523 which was recently presented to the Hospice by the group of hiking enthusiasts.

Kilmanjaro is the highest free-standing mountain in the world at 5,895m (19,341ft), and reaching the top, with temperatures of -18°C, certainly proved challenging for the group.

Adrian, from Laurel Heights, commented: “It took us six days to reach the summit, and a further two days for the descent.

Reaching the top of Kilimanjaro took a full six days.

"It was my first time climbing a mountain of this scale, although I have taken part in the seven-peak challenge before – climbing seven peaks over 700m.

"I embarked on the Kilimanjaro challenge with a group of hiking friends that I have met while hiking in the Mournes.

“They had already booked their trip and I decided to join them

as I had always wanted to live such an adventure.

Presenting a cheque for £52,523 to the Southern Area Hospice were Adrian McAnarney (left) with hiking friends Johnny Simpson, Emma Mullen, Andrea Ferris, Leanne Ward, Lisa Gribben, Sarah-Jane McGeown, Mairead McNeice, Karen Keenan and George O`Hara.

"I started hiking in the Mournes seven years ago, and I like to hike in all weather conditions.

"I was very motivated and I never felt like giving up while climbing Kilimanjaro, although at times it was physically and mentally challenging.

The toughest part was summit night, at 11pm, with a temperature of -18°C. It was worth it when we reached the summit, though.”

Adrian has now set his sights on other world-renowned peaks.

In the case of Everest, he will ‘settle’ for base camp – he will still have to climb 6,364m to get there, though!

Also in the pipeline are Mount Elbrus in Russia (5,642m) - the highest mountain in Europe – as well as Mera Peak (6,476m) and Island Peak (6,165m) both in Nepal.

Adrian also has exciting plans in the form of a book – to be called ‘Memories from the Mountain’ – which will be all about his group’s collective journey to the top of Kilimanjaro.

The book will be published in the spring of 2024.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies heavily on the generosity of local people and the support of volunteers who help staff deliver services in many ways.

All of these services are provided free of charge and the Hospice relies heavily on fundraising.

Their fundraising target was 2023 was an ambitious £3.6 million which is approximately £300,000 per month, £69,230 per week, £9,863 per day, £410 per hour.

The Southern Area Hospice Services provide the highest standard of specialist palliative care to individuals with complex life-limiting conditions, irrespective of their condition or place of care.

This high-quality care extends beyond the Hospice into the community and the hospital services.