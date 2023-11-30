‘Bounce FM’ team needs you all to bounce back!

​EIGHTEEN months on from its temporary demise, plans are now firmly in place to resurrect popular Banbridge-based radio station ‘Bounce FM’, and this will come as absolutely thrilling news to the many fans of the station.

Pat McClure used to present 'The Big Show' - a very popular afternoon music programme - on Bounce FM.

The revamped version of the community-based broadcasting service will cover a much wider area, and Bounce FM founder, Robin Murray, is hoping that many people will come along to a meeting to be held at Bridgewater Park Tesco Extra’s community room on Monday, December 4, at 7pm, to find out more about the exciting plans and possibly volunteer to help out on a number of fronts.

Robin explained: “At the meeting the situation regarding the licence, funding, broadcasting etc. will be explained.

“If you feel you could contribute or help in any way, please come along to the meeting.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Help, advice and your input is required in many areas such as fundraising, advertising, presenters and social media.

Most Popular

“If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to contribute, contact us by email at [email protected]

“If you are able to attend the meeting, we will be delighted to see you there.

"A big ‘thank you’ goes out to the store’s community champion, David McKay, for providing the Tesco community room at The Boulevard for the meeting.”

Back in June of last year, many ‘Bounce FM’ listeners were left heartbroken when the radio station announced its demise in the course of an ultimate broadcast.

At the time, it felt like it was truly the end of an era for the radio station which had been on the air, uninterrupted, since 2008.

Bounce FM founder, Robin Murray, had such a bond with the local radio station that he had actually turned his own garage, on the Old Newry Road, into a broadcasting studio.

And while that obviously saved rent money, the rising cost of electricity, coupled with soaring performing rights and Ofcom fees, meant that the dedicated volunteers just couldn’t afford to keep going.