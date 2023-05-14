BuskFest music festival will return on June 24!

DON'T miss this year's BuskFest on June 24, with its banging tunes, big songs and great live entertainment!

A big festival highlight and showcase for Banbridge, the hugely popular competitive event attracts thousands of visitors annually.

Registration to take part in the electrifying line-up opens on Monday, April 17.

A cash prize of £1,000 will be available for the Overall Winner, and a further £2,000 will be split between the Best Band, Individual and Junior Categories - including the Best Performance sponsored by Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, and the Spirit of BuskFest sponsored by The Boulevard.

Budding entertainers and buskers alike are being encouraged to first register online at buskfest.com

ABC Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield commented: “I’m delighted that Banbridge’s BuskFest is back to entertain and enthuse us all again this year, promising an amazing showcase of musical talent and on-street performance.

“We aim to make this year’s BuskFest an entertaining day for the whole family.”

The competition will run until 4pm on June 24, when the heart of Banbridge will be buzzing with musicians, singers, bands, solo artists and street performers.

The prize-giving ceremony will then move to Solitude Park, where the winners of each category will get a chance to perform on stage.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter, BuskFest judge and compere Ralph McLean is also returning for this year’s event.