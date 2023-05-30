​​A TALENTED gospel singer, who is well known within church circles for her beautiful voice, has been receiving much praise following the launch of her debut CD – touchingly, she has now donated all the proceeds from it to a cancer charity, in memory of an infant relative.

Amy McKew (née Hill), is very well known locally as is from the Greenan Road, Loughbrickland. Having recently tied the knot, she now lives in Richhill.

Little Theo Hill, who was related to the family circle, tragically passed away in October of last year, just a month short of his first birthday.

Shortly afterwards, Amy launched her CD of gospel music in Portadown Town Hall, and she felt that donating the money to Daisy Lodge – a respite centre run by the Cancer Fund for Children outside Newcastle – would be a fitting tribute to the young boy.

The sale of the CD, entitled 'Come Home', has so far generated £3,650, and that magnificent amount was presented to a Cancer Fund for Children representative recently.

The former Abercorn PS pupil and Academy student recently completed a degree in Physiotherapy from Ulster University, and she once witnessed first hand the comfort which gospel music brings to people – particularly frail and elderly individuals – during a work placement as an ancillary member of staff at Lagan Valley Hospital, as her mum, Joanne Hill, explained: “She was working with elderly patients who were listening to a CD of gospel songs

“She could see how comforting gospel music was to them, and she thought 'Maybe I'll release a CD'.

“With Theo becoming so ill, donating money to Daisy Lodge became the obvious choice – That CD is really in his memory.

“Amy is 22 and she has been singing gospel music from the age of 13 or 14. She gets invited to sing in various churches, and is more in demand than ever!”

Amy's CD is a collection of timeless gospel classics, and her choice of tracks has proved very popular.