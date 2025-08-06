The move creates a new force in the North West’s marketing scene | No Credit

A leading UK digital agency is excited to announce that they have secured a game-changing acquisition today (6).

Serotonin , a Manchester-based company, has officially acquired Unparalleled - a digital agency known for its expertise in e-commerce and performance marketing.

The move is set to create a new force in the North West marketing scene.

With combined operations now generating more than £1 million in EBITDA annually, Unparalleled is set to bring in a team of 12 experts across Seratonin, increasing the total headcount to 32 - and aiming to grow that to 40 by the end of the year.

Serotonin selected Unpralleled due to their proven ability to deliver exceptional ROI.

The brand’s use of advanced tools and data-led strategy makes it a unique enterprise.

And Seratonin now plans to raise its first institutional funding round in Q1 2025 to accelerate growth and execute a targeted series of strategic acquisitions.

Dom Carter , CEO of Serotonin, said: “This is a deliberate step forward in building a high-performance agency group, one that brings together specialist talent under a shared vision for performance, creativity and results.

“The acquisition of Unparalleled further strengthens our position in a fragmented market, forecasts our EBITDA for 2025 at over £1mln, and expands our capabilities where it counts.

“Serotonin was already a serious player, now we’re moving faster, going bigger, and focused on scaling through smart, strategic moves.”

For Serotonin, known for working with large ecommerce clients like ASSOS of Switzerland, New & Lingwood and national property developers such as Legal & General, this acquisition marks the beginning of a wider buy-and-build strategy aimed at consolidating best-in-class service providers under one roof.

Unparalleled brings deep expertise in ecommerce growth, having worked with high-performance brands such as The Private Clinic and Ebrands.

Their strength in Google and Meta media buying, combined with their ability to leverage new technologies, significantly enhances Serotonin’s paid media and digital strategy capabilities.

“The core principle behind Unparalleled was to provide high-growth brands with a strategic advantage through more intelligent and profitable marketing. Integrating with Serotonin allows us to apply this vision on a grander scale,” said Luke Bielby , Former CEO of Unparalleled, Chief Commercial Officer of Serotonin.

“This acquisition marks the creation of a new agency model—one built for agility, strategic acquisitions, and optimised for rapid growth.” -

Serotonin was expertly advised by leading corporate law firm Pannone Corporate LLP, whose strategic legal guidance was instrumental to the successful completion of the transaction.