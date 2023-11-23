​Legananny Road subsidence plea

CARLA Lockhart MP has urged the Department for Infrastructure to take immediate action to address concerns with subsidence on the Legananny Road, Scarva.

A hazardous stretch of the Legananny Road, Scarva, due to subsidence.

She said: “It is vital for the safety of all road users that we see action taken by the DfI that resolves the issues being caused by subsidence.

“I am liaising with DfI on proposed works. It is vital that people do respect the official diversion to protect all road users, and to minimise disruption.