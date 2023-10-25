LIBRARY READY FOR CHAPTER II

​THE Chronicle can reveal that the Department for Communities has purchased a currently vacant new site at the junction of Downshire Place/Scarva Road for a new library for Banbridge.

​Once home to Banbridge Health & Social Services Centre, the new location for a brand-new library is conveniently located right next to the current library.

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Department for Communities can confirm that Libraries NI has completed the purchase of a site for a new library facility at the junction of Scarva Road and Downshire Place, Banbridge.

"No plans have been drawn up for this project.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Banbridge Library project will be subject to all necessary approvals being obtained, including Departmental approval of a business case to be submitted by Libraries NI.

Most Popular

"Progression of the project is also subject to capital funding being secured.

“While the Department of Communities and Libraries NI remain committed to a new library facility at Banbridge, current financial constraints mean that no definitive timeline can be provided for this project at this time.”

Welcoming the exciting news, Carla Lockhart MP commented: “The local library is a much loved community space, and whilst its primary function is to provider access to books, libraries are so much more.