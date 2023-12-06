​Local trio hold their own in Prison Island World Cup

​INTREPID ‘jailbreakers’ Seanín Ward, Megan Magill and Lillie-May Ruddy can be really proud of themselves, having recently made it to the World Cup of the Prison Island escape room challenge in Brussels, where they were ranked a commendable 11th out of 24 teams.

​The young women made it to Brussels on the strength of their incredible performance in the Belfast heat of the competition, where they clinched the ‘Highest Score of All Time’ title.

Theirs was the only team from the British Isles to have made it to the grand final.

They commented: “The other teams had been practising the rooms flat out for weeks and held the top scores, so we had no chance of winning, but we’re happy with our 11th place!”

