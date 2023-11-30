Lord Mayor’s reception for launch of festive CD

​A GLITTERING reception, hosted by the Lord Mayor, recently brought together accordion players from across the borough to launch a new festive CD from the Lockdown Ensemble, entitled ‘Christmas Favourites’.

Lord Mayor of Armagh Margaret Tinsley hosts the launch of Lockdown Enemble's Charity CD in aid of Kidney Care UK The Palace Armagh 9 November 2023 CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

​The group, formed during lockdown, comprises five local musicians from Banbridge, Markethill and Newmills who have been using their talents to help support local people living with chronic kidney disease through the patient support charity Kidney Care UK.

Announcing the group’s second CD featuring accordion music, with a festive flavour, band member Alison Jennett said: “With the festive season almost here we’ve been getting into the Christmas spirit to record some of our Christmas Favourites for our new CD.

“Proceeds from the sale of Christmas Favourites will help to support local people living with kidney disease through Kidney Care UK.”

Jo-Anne Dobson, NI Ambassador for Kidney Care UK, said: “The work which Alison, Chris, Hannah, Ivan and Linda do to bring the power of their music into people’s lives is truly amazing, as too is their support for our local kidney family.

“With this compilation of Christmas Favourites, people have the opportunity to bring a little warmth and joy into their homes at Christmas time and to help support kidney patients.”

​The group comprises Alison Jennett, Christopher Bartley, Hannah McClenaghan, Ivan Jennett and Linda Jennett.