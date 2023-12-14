MP’s appeal for baby bank donations

​UPPER Bann MLA, Carla Lockhart has launched her 2023 Christmas Appeal, in aid of local baby banks as part of three local charities - Storehouse Banbridge Community Foodbank, Lurgan Church of the Nazarene, and BabyBasics Mullavilly.

The DUP representative said: “These are difficult times for many families, and for many newborns, babies and young families.

“The cost of bringing a new life into the world can be difficult to manage, particularly with all the added costs of the Christmas period.

“I am seeking donations from the good people of Upper Bann to meet need within our community.

"Items being sought include nappies, baby wipes, baby wash, new baby grows, new baby towels, new baby blankets, knitted cardigans, knitted baby hats and toiletry packs for mums.

"These items can be truly transformative to families in our area over the coming weeks.”

The Upper Bann MP explained that items donated would be split three-ways, for better distribution across Upper Bann.

She continued: “Upon receipt of donations, these will be divided and given over to three amazing organisations who help many local people.

"These are Storehouse Banbridge Community Foodbank, Lurgan Church of the Nazarene, and BabyBasics Mullavilly.

"Items can be left at my Lurgan office on Queen Street, my Portadown office at Datos Business Park on the Armagh Road, and at Diane Dodds MLA’s office, 27 Bridge Street, Banbridge.