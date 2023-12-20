Musical family’s charity CD is latest fundraiser

​THERE is no stopping well-known Ballyvarley couple, Eugene and Winifred Fullerton, in their fundraising drive for worthy charities, and their latest endeavour is a home-made CD of wonderful music, available from Walshs’ Newsagents in Banbridge.

​In a heart-warming display of both creativity and a shared passion for music, Eugene and his four daughters recorded the CD at Hillside Recording Studios, Holywood.

Eugene’s fundraising journey began 15 years ago, in 2008, when he was given a shock diagnosis of oesophageal cancer.

This was a life-altering moment for Eugene and his family, filled with uncertainty and fear.

However, amidst the challenges Eugene used the experience to pen a poem a day - an experience which helped him navigate the journey and continue with a positive mindset.

In all, three books of poetry were published, with all proceeds from the sale of the books presented to the Southern Area Hospice.

The latest cheque in 2021 was for over £8,500.

Chronicle readers will also recall that the Blue Road couple’s 50th anniversary ‘charity cuppa’ at Banbridge’s Parish Centre proved to be an amazing success last August, with hundreds of people joining them to congratulate them and help raise money for the Brain Injury Foundation in Camlough. It raised an amazing £8,000.

Clearly amazed by the success of their anniversary fundraiser, the couple commented at the time: “What can we say? We are just overwhelmed.

"The crowds, the support and the cráic were mighty. Those many people who came along helped make our anniversary a truly special and memorable occasion. Thank you!”

The CD released by the musical local family is priced £10, with all proceeds going to the Sensory Xperience unit, a multi-sensory experience based in Armagh which caters for adults and children with additional needs.