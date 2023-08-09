Plans for extra crossing and new priority system

​The envisaged work isn't simply about improving the appearance of the town centre, as there is provision for at least one additional pedestrian crossing in Rathfriland Street – a notoriously tricky spot for pedestrians seeking to cross the street – and for a change of priority which would see traffic at Scarva Street, Downshire Bridge and Rathfriland Street having right of way over traffic coming from Bridge Street and Newry Street, thus easing the flow of traffic for vehicles travelling over Downshire Bridge.

Another notable change would be the relocation of the pedestrian crossing in Scarva Street. It would be moved closer to the junction, so as to allow pedestrians to cross the street from the Old Town Hall.

The planning application, lodged on July 19, seeks planning approval for Public Realm improvements comprising the resurfacing of existing footpaths and spaces; new/replacement tree planting, street and feature lighting, new/replacement street furniture; new roadside kerbs; minor amendments to on-street parking; improvements to pedestrian crossings.

For that extra 'wow factor', the plans also include new lighting on the Old Town Hall façade and Downshire Bridge arch, the provision of SMART benches and pods, a stylish new plaza in Downshire Place, and designer lighting columns intended as striking features welcoming visitors and shoppers alike into the town centre.

At Downshire Bridge itself, revamp plans include new strip lighting; footpath paving on both sides of Downshire Bridge to include bespoke paving units with text etching; and new railing.

In their assessment, DfI Craigavon Office note: “The main alteration is the change in priority and inclusion of additional controlled crossing to the Scarva Street, Bridge Street, Newry Street and Rathfriland Street junction, including the relocation of the Scarva Street pedestrian crossing.”