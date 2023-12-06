Rathfriland switch-on event a  tribute to Santa’s little helpers

​MANY people flocked to Church Square in Rathfriland, last Thursday evening, to take part in the Christmas lights switch-on ceremony – an event which had been brilliantly organised by ‘Santa’s little helpers’, aka Rathfriland Regeneration.

Santa was the star attraction at the Christmas switch-on ceremony in Rathfriland.

​Members of Rathfriland Regeneration were indeed hard at work with last-minute preparations from early in the day, with lighting, sound systems, preparations for the craft fair in Chandler’s House – the group’s community hub in Market Square - and also Santa’s grotto.

But it was all worth it, because for all those who attended it was a magical event.

Rathfriland Silver Band led the evening of community carol singing, and the young Girl Guides treated the crowds to their own festive recital, before the long-awaited countdown and switch-on ceremony.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children enjoyed the festive atmosphere at the Christmas switch-on ceremony in Rathfriland.

Most Popular

Santa arrived in style in a horse and carriage, before carefully making his way into the community hub to his special grotto.

A group spokesperson explained that the proceedings had been truly special: “Almost 300 children and their families called in to see Santa and receive their gifts.

“The look of joy, bewilderment and pleasure on their wee faces made the event truly amazing.

"Our thanks go to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council who supported the group with a grant of £750 towards the event, and who also organised the street entertainment and outdoor stalls, face painting etc.

Rathfriland Regeneration and the ABC Council are to be thanked for bringing festive joy to Rathfriland.

“Don’t forget - you can add your Christmas pictures to our Facebook page at Rathfriland Regeneration."

There was also be a mini craft fair in Chandler’s House.

The following day, singer Ken Haddock made a welcome return visit to Chandler’s House.

Rathfriland Regeneration are now busy working on other community events.

Santa's horse-drawn carriage was greatly enjoyed by all the children.

There will be several Christmas flower-arranging workshops next week in Chandler’s House.

Participants will work on making a floral table arrangement – a seasonal activity which should prove very popular.

Places are limited, with sessions due to take place on Tuesday, December 12, 2pm to 40m and 7pm to 9pm; and on Thursday, December 14, 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own secateurs!

For more information or to book a place, contact Barbara on 07763759128, or contact Rathfriland Regeneration via Facebook.

There was a good crowd in Market Square last Friday for Rathfriland Christmas lights switch-on event.

Rathfriland and District Regeneration Company has been in existence for over 30 years.

During that time the community group has facilitated a wide range of community events.

One of the chief aims of Rathfriland Regeneration is to bring people together, through the provision of various courses and activities.

All of the committee members are volunteers who find it a very rewarding experience to give something back to the community.