Rathfriland switch-on event a tribute to Santa’s little helpers
Members of Rathfriland Regeneration were indeed hard at work with last-minute preparations from early in the day, with lighting, sound systems, preparations for the craft fair in Chandler’s House – the group’s community hub in Market Square - and also Santa’s grotto.
But it was all worth it, because for all those who attended it was a magical event.
Rathfriland Silver Band led the evening of community carol singing, and the young Girl Guides treated the crowds to their own festive recital, before the long-awaited countdown and switch-on ceremony.
Santa arrived in style in a horse and carriage, before carefully making his way into the community hub to his special grotto.
A group spokesperson explained that the proceedings had been truly special: “Almost 300 children and their families called in to see Santa and receive their gifts.
“The look of joy, bewilderment and pleasure on their wee faces made the event truly amazing.
"Our thanks go to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council who supported the group with a grant of £750 towards the event, and who also organised the street entertainment and outdoor stalls, face painting etc.
“Don’t forget - you can add your Christmas pictures to our Facebook page at Rathfriland Regeneration."
There was also be a mini craft fair in Chandler’s House.
The following day, singer Ken Haddock made a welcome return visit to Chandler’s House.
Rathfriland Regeneration are now busy working on other community events.
There will be several Christmas flower-arranging workshops next week in Chandler’s House.
Participants will work on making a floral table arrangement – a seasonal activity which should prove very popular.
Places are limited, with sessions due to take place on Tuesday, December 12, 2pm to 40m and 7pm to 9pm; and on Thursday, December 14, 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own secateurs!
For more information or to book a place, contact Barbara on 07763759128, or contact Rathfriland Regeneration via Facebook.
Rathfriland and District Regeneration Company has been in existence for over 30 years.
During that time the community group has facilitated a wide range of community events.
One of the chief aims of Rathfriland Regeneration is to bring people together, through the provision of various courses and activities.
All of the committee members are volunteers who find it a very rewarding experience to give something back to the community.
They meet every month.