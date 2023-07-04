Screaming Eagles’ fab new single!

​WORLD-class heavy metal band Screaming Eagles have much to celebrate this year, namely their 10th anniversary as Northern Ireland's finest musical export, and the impending release of their eagerly-awaited new album, 'High Class Rock N Roll'.

​With the exception of drummer Kyle Cruikshank who hails from Enniskillen, the lads are all local, namely frontman Chris Fry (Annaclone), guitarist Adrian McAleenan (Castlewellan Road, Banbridge) and bass guitarist Ryan Lilly (Ballymoney Hill, Banbridge).

And when we say that the 'Screagles' – as their fans call them – are a world-class act, we truly mean it, and their latest track, 'Thunder and Lighting', released last Friday, is testament to that.

Screaming Eagles’ meteoric arrival on the rock scene back in 2013 has seen them gain a reputation for being one of the most dynamic live acts in the UK since the release of their acclaimed debut studio album ‘From The Flames’.

The follow-up album ‘Stand Up And Be Counted’ which included a cover version of the Vanda/Young classic ‘Good Times’ featuring Pontus Snibb from Bonafide, earned rave reviews in the UK and Europe.

The band kicked off 2016 with a sold-out tour of Germany including the capital Berlin. This was followed up by a 7-date UK tour of O2 Academy venues including headline slots at the O2 Islingon and O2 Newcastle.

Now a recognised international touring band, they have steadily built up a profile for themselves with intensely gripping live shows all over the UK and Europe’s festival scenes, sharing the stage with the likes of Black Label Society, Airbourne, The Answer, Black Star Riders and Swedish rock legends Bonafide.

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Soul’ – the fabulous track that did much to put the band on the map – was famously featured in early 2017 in the second part of ‘Sneaky Pete’, a series featuring Bryan Cranston of ‘Breaking Bad’ fame, and Giovanni Ribisi ‘Saving Private Ryan, My Name is Earl).

The lads’ new single, available on YouTube, gives a measure of their sheer calibre as a band – prepare to be blown away.