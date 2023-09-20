Wedding anniversary tea raised £8,000 for charity

​FOUNDER of charity ‘FASD Awareness NI’ and tireless fundraiser, Alison McNamara has raised close to £2,000 over the past couple of months, and she has many people to thank for such an outstanding amount – not least of all football legends Jamie Carragher and Deiter Haman.

From left: Bronagh Rooney chairperson BIF; Olive Hawthorne, manager; Winifred Fullerton; Frank Dologhan BIF; Aileen Dologhan BIF; Eugene Fullerton.

​‘FASD’ stands for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, and the Kinallen mother of two founded the community/lobbying group with her husband Brian to raise awareness of the dangers associated with alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

As the adoptive mum of two boys affected by FASD – Jordan (12) and Reece (13) – it is a matter of personal despair to the English-born former nursery nurse that there isn’t more awareness around this issue.

Alison organised a football-themed sponsored walk on July 30, with the participants walking from Windsor Park to The Oval, then to Seaview football stadium and finishing at Solitude.

The walk was led by Andy Loughran, from East Belfast, who has first-hand experience of the damage FASD can cause as his adopted daughter was born with the condition.

The sponsored walk raised an amazing £2,421, with Alson’s son Jordan raising an impressive £200 all of his own!

