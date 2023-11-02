Your views are sought on revamp!

​BANBRIDGE-based MLA, Diane Dodds, and her DUP colleague, Alderman Paul Greenfield, are urging local residents to have their say on the Banbridge Place Plan.

The two elected representatives called up to visit the team carrying out the engagement sessions and activities to influence and shape The Banbridge Place Plan.

Commenting on the revamp plans, the Upper Bann MLA said: “Banbridge is a great place to live and work.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to engage and feed their thoughts and ideas into one of the planned engagement sessions and /or take part in the online survey.

"This will enable you to have our say on the draft outcome and action.”

Alderman Greenfield added: “This draft plan sets out a vision for the future to create a vibrant, creative and environmentally responsible town.

"This is a great opportunity for you to engage and have your say on the future of our great town.

"I was keen that the ABC Council should make a real effort to hear as many views as possible, and it’s great to see such a comprehensive series of engagements giving everyone the opportunity to feed into the Banbridge Place Plan.”

