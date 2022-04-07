103 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 103 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 80,041 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 7 (Thursday), up from 79,938 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,846 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 36,635.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 455 people had died in the area by April 7 (Thursday) – up from 453 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 3,353 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.