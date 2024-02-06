14 photos of final graduations at NI Fire and Rescue Service’s Belfast centre

A total of 36 Wholetime Firefighters from across the province took part in the last graduation ceremony at the Learning & Development Centre (LDC), Boucher, Belfast, before the official opening of the final phase of the service’s new cutting-edge training facility in Cookstown.

During training graduates gained a wide range of skills, including tactical firefighting, using breathing apparatus, and responding to road traffic collisions and other rescues. Additionally, they learnt how to deliver fire prevention advice to the community.

Jay Colville, Chairperson of NIFRS, said: “On behalf of the NIFRS board, I would like to congratulate each of the new Wholetime Firefighters graduating today. It is an honour to witness so many passionate firefighters who are devoted to keeping our community safe. Our graduates will continue their training and development throughout their careers, both on Station and in our new Learning & Development College at Cookstown.”

Here are 14 photos from the milestone occasion for the NIFRS.

1 . Graduation Ceremony Firefighter Michelle O'Neill at the graduation event. Photo: Submitted

2 . Graduation Ceremony Alastair Bowler, from Ballymena, graduated from NIFRS and won the Top Trainee award. Photo: Submitted

3 . Graduation Ceremony Wholetime Firefighter Sean Clark, Larne, was awarded On-Call to Wholetime Trainee at the graduation ceremony. Photo: Submitted

4 . Graduation Ceremony Firefighter Ben Porter, Co Derry/Londonderry, received the Road Traffic Collision trainee award at the ceremony. Photo: Submitted