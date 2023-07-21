15 photos of graduation ceremony for new full-time firefighters

A total of 42 new wholetime (full-time) firefighters will now begin their careers across the province after graduating with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The ceremony was held at the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, Boucher Crescent, Belfast, and the graduates were joined by their family and friends for the celebration.

During their intensive course, participants have developed specialist knowledge including tactical firefighting, using breathing apparatus, and responding to road traffic collisions and other rescues. They also learnt how to deliver fire prevention advice to the community.

NIFRS Interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Andy Hearn said: “Today’s graduates have chosen to become a firefighter because they believe in serving our community and working with others to make Northern Ireland a safer place. I wish them every success in what is a rewarding, interesting and meaningful career.”

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health attended graduation ceremony. He said: “During their training, Firefighters are equipped with a unique and extensive set of skills and capabilities. I commend the work they do, often in dangerous and challenging situations.”

Jay Colville, chairperson of NIFRS, said: ““Today’s graduation ceremony is an important milestone, but it isn’t the end of our firefighters’ training and development. As a service, we continue to invest in our people and in the safety of everyone in Northern Ireland, and so our graduates will continue to train both on station and in our new £ 42.6million Learning & Development Centre just outside Cookstown, throughout their careers.”

1 . Graduation Ceremony Wholetime firefighter graduate David Tinney, from Campsie. Photo: Submitted by NIFRS

2 . Graduation Ceremony Wholetime firefighter graduates Graham Ross (left), Whitehead and Gary Scott, Carrickfergus. Photo: Submitted by NIFRS

3 . Graduation Ceremony Wholetimes firefighter graduates (L-R) Martin Linton, Larne; Connor Young; Ballyclare and Scott Acheson, Newtownabbey. Photo: Submitted by NIFRS

4 . Graduation Ceremony Stephen Mullan, from Limavady, who was awarded the On-Call to Wholetime Award for the trainee who has been deemed top among the trainees who joined on the accelerated training programme, with interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Andy Hearn. Photo: Submitted by NIFRS