229 further coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 229 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 42,299 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 22 (Wednesday), up from 42,070 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon now stands at 19,472 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 19,028.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 105,330 over the period, to 11,647,473.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 401 people had died in the area by December 22 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 2,958 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.