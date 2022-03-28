306 further coronavirus cases and four more deaths recorded in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 306 over the weekend, official figures show – and four more deaths were recorded.

A total of 79,035 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 28 (Monday), up from 78,729 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,383 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 35,992.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 214,392 over the period, to 20,905,515.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 450 people had died in the area by March 28 (Monday) – up from 446 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,306 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.