45 further coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 45 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 81,317 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 4 (Wednesday), up from 81,272 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,433 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,388.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 461 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 3,424 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.