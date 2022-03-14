483 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 483 over the weekend, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 76,778 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 14 (Monday), up from 76,295 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 35,344 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 34,534.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 170,467 over the period, to 19,700,952 – though figures for Scotland were not included due to a technical issue.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 440 people had died in the area by March 14 (Monday) – up from 437 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 3,253 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.