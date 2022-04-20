52 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 52 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 80,708 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 20 (Wednesday), up from 80,656 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,153 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,090.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 458 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 456 on Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,393 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.