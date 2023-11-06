Six people were injured in Sunday’s crash on the M1 between Lurgan and Moira which left five people rushed to hospital.

It is understood firefighters from three different stations, in Lurgan, Lisburn and Dungannon, attended the multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening. The road was closed for a num ber of hours as the emergency services dealt with the situation.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out on Sunday, November 5, at 5:47pm to the M1 motorway, Junction 9 Hertford roundabout (Moira), Junction 10 Lough Road (Lurgan).

He said 2 Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station, 1 Fire Appliance from Lisburn Fire Station and 1 Fire Appliance from Dungannon Fire Station attended the incident.

PSNI accident. Road delays after 4 vehicle crash on the M1 between Lurgan and Moira on Sunday.

"Firefighters attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway. Six occupants were injured, five were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital. The incident was dealt with by 6:51pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a four-vehicle road traffic collision between Junction 9 and 10 westbound on the M1 shortly before 5.15pm on Sunday, November 5.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services. There have been no reports of any serious injuries at this time. The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

"Enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1136 of 5/11/23.