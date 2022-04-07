89 further coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 89 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 79,938 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 6 (Wednesday), up from 79,849 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,798 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 36,576.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 453 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,348 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.