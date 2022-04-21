97 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

The number of coronavirus cases in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon increased by 97 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 80,805 cases had been confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 21 (Thursday), up from 80,708 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The dashboard shows 460 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 458 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 3,402 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.