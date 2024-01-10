Register
A cosy cash boost for Dungannon Eurospar shopper

Dungannon shopper Shea Brady won £300 towards a cosy Christmas at home, thanks to Eurospar Ranfurly’s pre-Christmas giveaway.
By Lauren IrwinContributor
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
In supermarkets across Northern Ireland, shoppers recently entered to be in with the chance of winning £300, with a total of 80 winners from Eurospar and Vivoxtra stores.

The giveaway was, the retailer stated, the latest initiative demonstrating its commitment to providing value to loyal shoppers, and brings the total investment to value and giveaways this quarter alone to over £3 million.

Donna Gormley, Eurospar and Vivoxtra brand manager at Henderson Group, explains: “We know that 2023 was an incredibly challenging year as the cost of every day essentials increased and we have made significant investments to drive down the cost of those products within our supermarkets.

Eurospar Ranfurly’s winner Shea Brady is pictured accepting his prize from Dorothy Harker, store customer advisor. Submitted by EurosparEurospar Ranfurly’s winner Shea Brady is pictured accepting his prize from Dorothy Harker, store customer advisor. Submitted by Eurospar
“The run up to Christmas is the most expensive time of the year so we were thrilled to provide 80 winners in Northern Ireland with £300 cash towards their energy bills which we hope shouldered the burden of all those costs as they piled up in the festive season.”

