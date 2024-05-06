A Fantastic Showcase Ewe Won’t Want to Miss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wool Innovators pilot, launched by Sentinus in collaboration with Ulster Wool and sponsored by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen, was developed to help young children learn more about how wool is harvested, why it is crucial for animal welfare and where it is commonly used.

Schools taking part in the project and due to showcase their work at this year’s Balmoral Show are:

· Ballymacward Primary School, Lisburn

· Carrick Primary School, Burren

· Carryduff Primary School, Carryduff

· Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, Hamiltonsbawn

· Kilmoyle Primary School, Ballybogey

· Loanends Primary School, Lylehill

· McKinney Primary School, Crumlin

· Newtownstewart Model Primary School, Newtownstewart

· St Anne's Primary School Corkey, Ballymena

· St Colman's & All Saints' NU, Annaclone

· St. John's Primary School, Moy

· St Mary’s Primary School Teemore, Fermanagh

· St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Belfast

Thanks to the strong cultural, geographic, and economic significance of Northern Ireland’s long-standing wool industry, the topic of wool harvesting and production lends itself well to science and technology projects. Learners taking part in the pilot had the opportunity to delve into the natural material’s common properties, explore its versatility and dispel common myths around how it is harvested and the impact this has on animal welfare.

Teacher Katie White from Loanends Primary School, Lylehill said “My class thoroughly enjoyed their visit from Jayne at Ulster Wool and Gerard from Sentinus, as they took part in different experiments with the wool. We have also been busy putting together our display board for the Show. It’s been nice for us as a rural school to celebrate the work of our farming families and include some photos of our children hard at work with their family flocks”.

The Wool Innovators showcase will be available to view on Wednesday 15th May within the Shearing Pavilion at the 2024 Balmoral Show.