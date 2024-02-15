A million pounds windfall for Windyhall homes
External paintwork and other enhancements were carried out at 211 Housing Executive properties at a cost of £983, 808 by contractors, Combined Facilities Management (CFM).
Margaret and John Gault, tenants of Windyhall Park for 42 years said: “We are very happy with the work that has been completed at our house.
“The external cream paintwork has really brightened up the whole look of our home.
“We have lived here for over 40 years and raised our son here. We love Windyhall.
“We have wonderful neighbours, many of whom are in Housing Executive properties and take real pride in their homes.
“John and I have always had a great relationship with any Housing Executive staff that we have dealt with over the years.
“John wasn’t very well for a long time and the patch managers went out of their way to help.
“We are thankful for this scheme and welcome any others that might come our way.
“We got new heating a while back which is great, and we are hoping to get new windows in the future.”
Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager, Causeway said: “This scheme has vastly improved the aesthetics of the area and as such gives our tenants a further sense of pride in their homes.
“We regularly engage with our tenants across the Causeway area about any scheme work planned.
“I am happy to confirm that a double-glazing scheme, commencing later this year, will include properties in the Windyhall area.
“Most, if not all, of the tenants in this scheme have had the properties surveyed and measured up as part of this scheme.
“It is always encouraging to hear positive feedback from our tenants as this confirms that we are managing and meeting our customer’s expectations.
“It was a privilege to be invited into John and Margaret’s beautiful home today.
“Thank you to our contractors, CFM for completing this scheme to such a high standard.”
For more info visit www.nihe.gov.uk