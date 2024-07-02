AbbeyAutoline completes acquisition of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AbbeyAutoline has announced the acquisition of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance’s customer book of business.

This deal is part of AbbeyAutoline’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at strengthening its position as Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker and enhancing its commercial insurance portfolio.

Since its launch in 2020, following the integration of Abbey Insurance and Autoline, AbbeyAutoline has also acquired family-owned BMG Insurance in 2022.

Martin Carey Insurance is a family-owned brokerage, based in Lisnakea, Co Fermanagh. The business was established by Martin Carey in 1984 and is highly respected for its expertise in home, motor, business, and farm vehicle insurance.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline said: “The acquisition of Martin Carey Insurance’s customer book of business is a key addition to our ongoing expansion strategy as we continually look to the future and expand our offerings.

"We’re excited to welcome this family-owned brokerage into the AbbeyAutoline family. Their outstanding reputation as a trusted insurance provider in Fermanagh and the surrounding areas makes them an ideal fit for our business.

“The acquisition reinforces our position as Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker by helping us expand our customer base and broaden our commercial insurance portfolio by offering more comprehensive and tailored solutions to our customers.”

Martin Carey, Managing Director of Martin Carey Insurance, added: "We are absolutely delighted to join the AbbeyAutoline family. This move is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our highly respected staff in providing exceptional insurance services across the region."

"This exciting new chapter will allow our loyal customer base to benefit from AbbeyAutoline’s expanded range of Personal and Commercial insurance products, backed by the world’s leading insurers, alongside a commitment to deliver the same high-quality service they have come to expect for over 40 years."

“I also want to assure our existing customers that their existing insurance policies and payment arrangements will remain unaffected throughout this process. The mortgage, life insurance and Estate Agency & Valuation sections of the business will also continue to operate from our Lisnaskea Office at 87 Main Street.”

AbbeyAutoline, part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group, offers a comprehensive range of Personal and Commercial insurance products, including Business, Farm, Haulage, Van, Taxi, Car, Home, Young Driver, and Motorbike Insurance.