ABC culture event is held by MLA Dodds

Speaking Diane said “I was delighted to be able to sponsor and host this event last Thursday.
“This is a great opportunity for ABC Council to really propel ABC onto the world stage.”
The event was the second this week which ABC Council have held one in Westminster and then the event in Stormont to showcase the vision and engage with a variety of stakeholders.
Commenting further, “Winning the UK City of Culture 2025 would certainly transformative for the society and economy of ABC and will benefit across Northern Ireland.”
“I have had a long connection working with our fantastic young people and we want to keep as many of them as possible working, socialising and living in our borough and I feel this bid will be beneficial to our area.”
“I wish the council every success in their bid and I will continue to work and assist them moving forward.”