An autistic youngster says he ‘felt invisible’ before he discovered a passion for magic tricks - but his hobby has helped him to overcome his autism.

Cillian O Connor, 15, says he felt ‘invisible’ and struggled with social interactions - but that all changed when he discovered magic.

Cillian O Connor at Showzam! | LH

Cillian - who once ‘struggled with public speaking’, now confidently performs on stage - and even gives inspirational talks to other young magicians. In a new episode of Unconventional Brits, Cillian explains how learning card tricks has helped him with his fine motor skills - something that can be challenging for people on the autistic spectrum.

But now, the charismatic youngster, has even been added to the Guinness Book Of World Records for completing 28 magic tricks in one minute to set a new record in the under-16s category.

Cillian O'Connor | Guinness World Records

Cillian, who was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, explains: “When I was younger, I struggled to interact with people. I felt a bit incomplete. I felt invisible...magic is my universe, and my life is now whole.”

Watch Cillian O’ Connor in Unconventional Brits: Episode 31

